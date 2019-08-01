Nacogdoches library clothing swap offers community benefits in several ways

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A growing method of expanding sustainable living to what you wear is called a clothing swap, and residents in Nacogdoches will soon have a reason to get rid of their old garbs to make room for the new.
“A clothing swap, at least the way we do it here, is simply a community gathering where everybody brings things they want to get rid of, to purge, but they also come looking for new things to swap," said Crystal Hicks, assistant director of the Nacogdoches Public Library.
Jocelyn Moore will be a guest speaker at the event. She showed off a few donations that will be free at Saturday’s clothing swap. She also explained how consumers collect so many garments; it’s called Fast Fashion.
“Fast Fashion is the 52 cycles of clothing that goes through now, every year almost there’s a new week of fashion highlights in the industry," Moore said. "And consumers are buying twice as many clothes as they were in the year 2000 and they’re only keeping about half as many.”
You may donate extra clothing, but statistically the Environmental Protection Agency reported in 2012 that 84 percent of unwanted clothes in the U.S. ended up in landfills or incinerators.
Clothing swaps promote sustainable wardrobe decisions and it’s easy on the budget.
“You are definitely able to save money by shopping for free," Moore pointed out.
You can begin dropping off lightly-used clothes at Nacogdoches Public Library beginning Friday up until Moore’s Fast Fashion segment Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The clothing swap event begins at 2:30 p.m.
Any leftovers from the event will be donated to a thrift shop.
