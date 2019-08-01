Sabine County sheriff: Advances in technology game-changing in difficult cases

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Advances in technology have helped law enforcement in myriad of ways over the years: surveillance cameras, fingerprint technology, and most recently, DNA technology. However, fairly new technology is helping authorities solve cases on much smaller scales.
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office recently shared photos from a doorbell camera that captured two men they believe tried breaking into the home in July. The images have since linked the men to a string of burglaries in the area.
“It was kind of funny the way this took place. These two gentlemen were walking around and around the house, looking in, and they finally saw the camera,” said Tom Maddox, sheriff of Sabine County.
The two men apparently tried covering their faces, but the motion triggered the camera to begin recording, and their faces were caught on camera for several seconds before they ever realized it.
The homeowner later provided the photos for Sabine County investigators. Maddox said up until that time, his office hadn’t much luck in terms of leads.
“We might have had one or two people say it might look like this person, or might look like that one,” Maddox recalled. “But since we posted [the photos] on Facebook and social media, it has increased a tremendous amount.”
In fact, Maddox said the department received many messages, many of which identified the two men in the same manner. The sheriff said there have been no arrests of Thursday, but it’s no longer a matter of trying to figure out who did it, but a matter of finding them.
“Technology has come a long, long way,” he noted. “Most of the time, the new cameras that are out there they actually send or record those to a different device and before they even know they’re being filmed. In this case, that’s exactly what happened. No matter the case, it really has aided our investigation.
“That picture is worth it’s weight in gold,” Maddox added.
