Services set for teenage Jasper County boy who died in accidental shooting incident

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Services have been set for the teenage Jasper County boy who was killed in a tragic accidental shooting incident last week.
According to a spokeswoman for Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper, the services for Nickolas Trevon McBride are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The funeral will be held at the Jasper Junior High gymnasium, and the burial will follow at the Indian Creek Cemetery in Jasper.
A story on KJAS.com stated that McBride died about 90 minutes after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head at a home on County Road 356 in Jasper County Friday night.
On Tuesday, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release that stated McBride’s fatal gunshot wound was not accidentally self-inflicted as authorities initially believed. The boy’s death was the result of the gun being accidentally discharged while it was handled by other juveniles.
According to the press release, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Jasper County District Attorney’s Office will continue to conduct an extensive investigation.
“The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jasper County District Attorney’s Office respectfully request that all families involved in this heart-breaking and unfortunate incident be kept in your prayers as they grieve and work through this process,” the press release stated.
A post on the Jasper ISD Facebook page stated that the district will be offering the assistance of its Crisis Intervention Team and school counselors to any students, parents, and faculty members affected by McBride’s death.
McBride was a 7th grader at Jasper Junior High.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need. We ask that you join us in praying for the family at this time,” JISD stated in its Facebook post.
Previous story: Jasper County Sheriff’s Office releases new information in accidental shooting death of 13-year-old boy
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.