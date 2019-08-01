TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheelers collide on Highway 103 in San Augustine County, cause delays

San AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A crash involving two 18-wheelers near the intersection of State Highway 103 and State Highway 147 in San Augustine County is delaying traffic.
An alert from the Texas Department of Transportation stated that the wreck occurred near the intersection of SH 103 and SH 147 in San Augustine County on Thursday.
“Traffic is being detoured,” the TXDOT traffic alert stated. “Motorists should expect delays as this scene begins to clear. Reduce speed in the area.”
KTRE has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information. There is no word at this time about any injuries.
