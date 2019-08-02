Crockett City Council plans to look at options for community swimming pool

Crockett, Texas (KTRE) - At next week’s Crockett City Council meeting, the town’s leaders will discuss what to do with the community swimming pool, which hasn’t been in use for the past three years.
Newly elected Mayor Ianthia Fisher said it has not been in use for the last three years and the meeting could start the early stages of research on the community pool.
The city council will also consider taking action on animal control. Fisher said the police chief will take over the issue of animal control and offer proposals for solutions.
“When you live in the community, you see things and you observe things, and you’re aware of things more especially when you notice the impact they are having on others that are around you," Fisher said. “So it’s really important that at this time they just pop to the top.”
The City Council will meet on Monday to take action on these and other agenda items.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.