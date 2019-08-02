Dozens sign up for gun class benefiting Angelina County deputy injured in fatal wreck

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said Friday at least 70 people have already signed up for an upcoming license-to-carry class benefiting an injured deputy.
The class benefiting Lt. Stacy Seymore is being hosted by license-to-carry instructor Joey Davidson. Seymore was hurt in a two vehicle wreck on July 25 on U.S. Highway 69 just north of Zavalla.
“He wanted to do this to help Lt. Seymore,” said Angelina Sheriff’s Office Capt. Alton Linderman. “It’s his (Davidson’s) benefit and of course a lot of people are going to help him with it but it was actually his idea and it’s his benefit to help Lt. Seymore.”
The license-to-carry training will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. at the ACSO gun range at 7521 FM 58 in Lufkin.
The cost to attend is $50 per person.
Participants will need:
- Functioning handgun
- Minimum of 50 rounds of ammunition
- Eye and hearing protection
- Valid Identification
For more information about the training, contact Davidson at 936-675-0270, or email Davidson at joey6355@gmail.com. The Aug. 10 class is full, but Davidson is planning to hold second class sometime in September. A date has not been set.
All proceeds will go toward helping Seymore during his recovery. He was life-flighted to a Beaumont hospital with serious injuries, including a broken left foot, a fractured right foot and broken ribs. Seymore underwent two surgeries last week.
The preliminary crash report shows Seymore, 51, of Wells, was driving an ACSO patrol unit south on Highway 69 when a northbound 2009 Nissan passenger car attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck the patrol unit head-on.
The driver of the Nissan, 17-year-old Tyler Duke, of Lufkin, was killed.
The Department of Public Safety is investigating the wreck.
