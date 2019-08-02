East Texas Ag News: Putting color in your late summer flower beds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re still looking for summer color to plant you’re not out of luck.
County extension agents in Overton recommend planting marigolds, periwinkles, zinnias and cosmos.
They say marigolds that are planted in late summer and carried into fall actually tend to have brighter colors than spring planted marigolds. The biggest marigold pests are spider mites.
And they’re not as prolific during the cooler days of fall. You’ll also want to plant copper plants now so they’ll have time to grow before they turn the red to copper color during fall.
Make sure you cut off any faded flowers before they set seed to promote new growth and more flowers.
Once a plant’s energy goes to maturing seeds, blooming will slow down or stop.
