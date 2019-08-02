FDA launches television ad to combat teen vaping

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A new e-cigarette prevention ad is the FDA’s latest push to fight the teen vaping epidemic.
GMET’s Brennon Gurley has the details on these new ads.
It's considered one of the fastest growing epidemics--- young people vaping.
Lauren Barnes, Coalition Coordinator, NextStep Community Solutions, tells KLTV, ”It’s very important to try and get ahead of this trend as much as we can. Unfortunately vaping came through very quickly and has already gotten a lot of our teens addicted.”
Barnes is on the front lines in battling teen vaping.
“It is really dangerous especially for the growing teen body and mind. We just really want to delay that first use until its legal to keep our kids safe as much as we can,” explains Barnes.
According to the Centers for Disease and Control more than one in five high school students and 1 in 20 middle school students vape.
That's why the Food and Drug Administration is stepping up to fight the epidemic by releasing a multimedia campaign.
“It’s really taking that research time to catch up with this national epidemic and now you see everyone putting full force behind it,” says Barnes.
In the television ad a well-known street magician named Julius Dein is using magic as he educates teens about the risks of using e-cigarettes. In the video he turns a teens vape into a cigarette while they watch.
Vaping store manager Joshua Butler from Artisan Vapor and CBD Company in Tyler supports the FDA’s approach in ending teen vaping.
“We’re aiming to help people. Nobody in here is trying to get someone addicted to something new. Everybody in here is trying to help somebody pass a habit,” explains Butler.
The newest television ad is called “The Real Cost”, a $60 million e-cigarette prevention campaign, aiming to prevent teens from vaping.
“Anytime you’re talking about educating anyone on anything its important because the more anybody knows I mean the better off we are,” adds Butler.
Advocates say the campaign is hard hitting but it’s only a small piece of the puzzle in tacking teen vaping. So we know that a commercial is a fantastic starting point for that conversation, but it’s not going to solve the problem. So, it will take commercials like this in conjunction with coalitions work to really make a difference," explains Barnes
Starting in September, Texas will begin banning the use and sale of tobacco products to those under the age of 21.
