First Alert: Prospects for wet weather going up this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will remain hot and humid the rest of today with the odds of you coming across a shower or thunderstorm only at 20%.
This weekend will feature better odds for rain and cooler temperatures as a few disturbances track in from north Texas. The rain chances will ramp up to 60% on Saturday and will be at 40% on Sunday.
It should be noted that not everyone will get wet, but the odds of someone in the Piney Woods cashing in on some rain is pretty good this weekend, which will lead to cooler temperatures and offer some dry yards a nice drink of water.
By early next week, rain chances will linger, but drop off to just slight chances, which in turn, means daytime highs will jump right back up into the 90′s as we get a little more sunshine back in the picture.
High pressure looks to then strengthen and build back overhead later in the week, which would shut off our rain chances and crank up the heat with highs climbing into the middle 90′s.
