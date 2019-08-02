Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Our Friday is shaping up to be a hot and partly cloudy day. A few isolated showers and thundershowers will be possible during the afternoon and highs will reach into the middle 90s once again. Better chance for rain over the weekend as an upper level disturbance will move over East Texas starting late on Saturday morning. On and off showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day but not everyone will see the rain. If you have any outdoor plans, don’t cancel them, just be sure to stay weather alert on Saturday and have an indoor backup plan. Counties along and north of Interstate 20 are included in a Marginal (5%) Risk of severe weather due to isolated possibilities of damaging gusty winds. Rain chances and extra cloud cover keep weekend highs in the upper 80s. Diminishing cloud cover over the first half of the week with a few isolated showers and thundershowers possible during the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday are looking to stay hot and dry as temps climb back into the middle 90s.