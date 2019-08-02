EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A warm, muggy start with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies today and high temperatures in the mid 90s. Winds will be light and there’s a slight chance for one or two isolated showers to pop up this afternoon. More clouds and better chances for rain will be in the forecast for the weekend. This will keep temperatures cooler than average with afternoon high temperatures in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. A slight chance for rain early next week, but then mostly sunny skies and hot, humid conditions take over again with temperatures warming quickly back to near average in the mid 90s by the middle of next week.