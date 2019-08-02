Patricia Cavender, co-founder of Cavender’s Boot City, dies at 86

PITTSBURG, TEXAS (KLTV) - Patricia Whitten Cavender, the co-founder of Cavender’s Boot City, has died at age 86.
Cavender died at her home in Pittsburg, according to an obituary.
Cavender and her late husband, James Robery Cavender, founded Cavender’s Boot City in 1965. The business grew and now the Texas-based company has 82 stores in 11 states, the obituary notes.
A philanthropist and an artist, Cavender won accolades for her art and donated many of her works to charity auctions. Cavender utilized her talent, decorating Cavender’s stores across the country.
Her awards include an induction into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.
“Pat’s fulfilling life exhibited a deep devotion to God, family, friends and her country,” the obituary states.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Pittsburg.
