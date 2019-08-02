SFA football team holds first fall football practice under new head coach

By Caleb Beames and Jeff Wright | August 2, 2019 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 11:34 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University Lumberjack team held their first fall football practice under new head coach Colby Carthel Friday morning.

More than 100 players participated in the first day of practice, which saw no injuries. The team is returning 41 total letter winners, including 17 on offense, 23 on defense, and one on special teams.

The 'Jacks welcome back a total of 18 starters from 2018 with eight returning on the offensive side of the ball, nine on the defensive side, and one specialist.

The 'Jacks have 19 spring practices left before opening up the season Aug. 31 at Baylor.

SFA players take a breather during fall training drills. Friday's practice was the first day back, and the first fall practice under new head coach Colby Carthel. (Source: Caleb Beames, KTRE)
Below is the Lumberjacks full team practice schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 3 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Helmets

Sunday, Aug. 4 | 6:30-9:00 p.m. | Shells

Tuesday, Aug. 6 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells

Wednesday, Aug. 7 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Full pads

Thursday, Aug. 8 | 7:30-9:30 a.m. | Shells

Friday, Aug. 9 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells

Saturday, Aug. 10 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells

Scrimmage #1 | Sunday, Aug. 11 | 6:30-9:00 p.m. | Full pads

Tuesday, Aug. 13 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells

Wednesday, Aug. 14 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells

Thursday, Aug. 15 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells

Friday, Aug. 16 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells

Saturday, Aug. 17 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells

Scrimmage #2 | Sunday, Aug. 18 | 6:30-9:00 p.m. | Full pads

Tuesday, Aug. 20 | 7:30-9:30 a.m. | Helmets

Wednesday, Aug. 21 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells

Thursday, Aug. 22 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells

Friday, Aug. 23 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells

Saturday, Aug. 24 | 7:30-9:30 a.m. | Shells

*all practice times are subject to change dependent on weather conditions

