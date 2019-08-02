SFA football team holds first fall football practice under new head coach

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University Lumberjack team held their first fall football practice under new head coach Colby Carthel Friday morning.
More than 100 players participated in the first day of practice, which saw no injuries. The team is returning 41 total letter winners, including 17 on offense, 23 on defense, and one on special teams.
The 'Jacks welcome back a total of 18 starters from 2018 with eight returning on the offensive side of the ball, nine on the defensive side, and one specialist.
The 'Jacks have 19 spring practices left before opening up the season Aug. 31 at Baylor.
Below is the Lumberjacks full team practice schedule:
Saturday, Aug. 3 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Helmets
Sunday, Aug. 4 | 6:30-9:00 p.m. | Shells
Tuesday, Aug. 6 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells
Wednesday, Aug. 7 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Full pads
Thursday, Aug. 8 | 7:30-9:30 a.m. | Shells
Friday, Aug. 9 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells
Saturday, Aug. 10 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells
Scrimmage #1 | Sunday, Aug. 11 | 6:30-9:00 p.m. | Full pads
Tuesday, Aug. 13 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells
Wednesday, Aug. 14 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells
Thursday, Aug. 15 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells
Friday, Aug. 16 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells
Saturday, Aug. 17 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells
Scrimmage #2 | Sunday, Aug. 18 | 6:30-9:00 p.m. | Full pads
Tuesday, Aug. 20 | 7:30-9:30 a.m. | Helmets
Wednesday, Aug. 21 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells
Thursday, Aug. 22 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells
Friday, Aug. 23 | 7:30-10:00 a.m. | Shells
Saturday, Aug. 24 | 7:30-9:30 a.m. | Shells
*all practice times are subject to change dependent on weather conditions
