TxDOT: ‘Lots of changes’ coming to area of Nacogdoches approved for flyover project

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A flyover construction project in Nacogdoches planned by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been approved. and construction could begin within 2 or 3 months, a TxDOT spokesperson confirmed Friday.
Construction will begin just south of State Highway 7, it will move southward over State Loop 224, and it will connect directly back to U.S. Highway 59 southbound. The idea is to smooth out congested traffic in the area.
“It’s going to mean a lot of changes for area residents and businesses and travelers, as well. But we’re really excited about it,” said Rhonda Oaks, spokesperson for TxDOT Lufkin.
Once the project is completed, Oaks said U.S. 59 will be up to interstate standards; it will also have non-stop access from State Loop 224 to U.S. 59. Frontage roads will be constructed along both sides of State Loop 224, along with a few overpasses.
“This has been a long anticipated project, so we’re excited about being able to start this for our area and for the county and city of Nacogdoches,” Oaks said.
Although she could not be specific, Oaks said there would be “many work zones” associated with the construction plan, and urged drivers to stay aware while driving through any construction or work zone.
The flyover construction project could take 2 to 3 years, Oaks added.
