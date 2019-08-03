City of Huntington water customers no longer need to boil their water

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Huntington has lifted its boil-water notice for its water customers.
A spokeswoman for the City of Huntington said Saturday morning that all of the water samples came back clean.
On Thursday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Huntington to issue a boil-water notice for its customers after a main water line break occurred near the city’s water well in Fuller Springs. As a result of the break, some City of Huntington water customers experienced low water pressure or even no water.
As a result, the City of Huntington told its customers to boil their water before they used it for drinking, cooking, or making ice.
“The City of Huntington has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by their system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 3, 2019,” a press release stated.
If anyone has questions about this situation, you may contact Bill Stewart at (936) 238-5856.
