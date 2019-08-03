Friendship through sports inspred Nacogdoches standout Nana Antwi-Boasiako to pick up basketball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nana Antwi-Boasiako is the biggest thing to come out of Nacogdoches Dragon’s basketball and it might not have happened if it wasn’t for a suggestion made to him in the 2nd grade.
On July 30, Nana committed to play Division I basketball at SFA, his hometown university.
“I have been to SFA games since I was akid,” Nana said. “Since I started getting good always wanted to play there and stay at home. Since I got the offer from SFA some of the other schools that were recruiting me went cold. I knew that had to be the place for me."
It is strange to think that Nana almost didn’t play basketball. As a kid who grew up loving soccer.
“I had know Nana since kindergarten,” Nacogdoches student-athlete Carson Still said. " In second grade he was bigger than the rest of us. He was really athletic, fast,strong and agile. He was an all a;round great athlete and I told him he should try out basketball.”
Nana did and the rest is history as he became the go to guy in pick-up games.
“Nana was always the first pick," Still said. “One time I stupidly tried to block him and fell down twisting my ankle. I tried to get him all the time after that.”
Nana is ready to start his senior year and end his time at Nacogdoches with another trip to the playoffs.
“Winning state is that goal that everyone has,” Nana said. “Realistically I think the goal is to get past the third round and make it to the regional tournament. We have a different makeup to the team this year but we are bonding really good right now and I think we could do it.”
