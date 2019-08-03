Lufkin Football ticket renewals begin Monday

Season ticket holders may renew their tickets online beginning Monday, July 8, 2019. In person season ticket renewal will begin on Monday, August 5, 2019. Sales are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lufkin ISD Department of Instruction building (previously the Stallion Building) located at 701 N. 1st Street. Season ticket holders have until Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. to renew their tickets. They also have the option to purchase available advance out-of-town tickets at the time they renew their season tickets.