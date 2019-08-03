Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest constable for disorderly conduct after alleged 911 call

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a constable late Thursday night after he allegedly made a 911 call requesting help.
According to the Polk County Today jail roster, Dana Glen Piper, 45, of Livingston, was arrested booked into the Polk County Jail on Friday. He was charged with theft by a public servant, tampering with a witness, and disorderly conduct.
An article on the PolkCountyToday.com website identified Piper as the Precinct 4 constable.
A press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office stated that the PCSO dispatch center received a 911 call requesting help at 11:22 p.m. Thursday.
Chief Deputy Byron Lyons with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that he could not give any details about Piper’s alleged 911 call for help.
Several PCSO units were dispatched out to the area near Old Israel Road to locate the caller, the press release stated. They found the caller, who was identified as Piper, in the 4400 block of Old Israel Road.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Piper and initially charged him with disorderly conduct, which is a Class C misdemeanor.
The press release made no mention of the fact that Piper is the county’s Pct. 4 constable.
Piper appeared before Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Sarah Raspberry in connection with the disorderly conduct charge. According to the press release, Piper was given a summons to appear and released.
In the press release, Polk County Sheriff Kenneth Hammack said that the investigation into the alleged 911 call is ongoing.
