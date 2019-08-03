Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: On and off scattered showers and thundershowers to persist throughout the remainder of your Saturday and overnight hours. Another round of scattered showers for your Sunday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the lower 70s. Calm and variable winds through the afternoon as showers continue to pop up through the day on Sunday, keeping temperatures in the upper 80s and thankfully cooler than average. On and off showers to continue into Monday morning but should stay spotty with the majority of the area likely staying dry. Afternoon temperatures to quickly climb back into the middle 90s by Wednesday and as skies start to dry out, temperatures will slowly inch into the middle to upper 90s as we get closer to next weekend, although we should stay shy of the 100-degree mark.