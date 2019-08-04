Lufkin’s Timber Creek Church provides over 600 backpacks, school supplies for families

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Rose Torres is one of many single parents who look forward to the annual backpack giveaway hosted by Timber Creek Church.
“And it’s hard. You know that the parents they do their best," Torres said. "A lot of parents are middle class and under, and they’re just, you know, paycheck to paycheck, so they can only buy so much. Having the backpack giveaway helps with the extra things that they may have not been able to buy because they just didn’t have enough,” Torres said.
After seeing a need for financial help, Community Pastor Alvin Vander-Leest said they decided to create the backpack and school supply giveaway to help families in need.
“We understand kids are going back to school, and financially things can be tight when you’re having to buy school clothes and just all the things that goes into getting your child ready for school that’ll be starting in the next two weeks, and so this is our way to give back to the community, Pastor Vander-Lees said..
Torres said she is thankful that so many other families including herself can receive support from the church
“Like myself, a lot of people are proud. Like I mentioned, I’m blessed," Torre said. “I’ve had help everybody from, you know, my daughters’ father to stepmother to our whole extended families, but there are some that move here for a job to have a better life and don’t even have a friend or a neighbor that can provide.”
Over 600 backpacks were provided thanks to tithes and offerings from the church.
Families also got the opportunity to enjoy worship services, which Vander-Leest said is their ultimate goal to help connect families and provide them with resources from the church.
“What we’d love to do is it not to be a one-time thing where they come and get a backpack, but they get a backpack, and their kids love the church, and they get connected," Vander-Leest said. “So, this is a connecting point for people to come and be involved.”
