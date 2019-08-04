Texas Attorney General’s Office investigators arrest Colmesneil man on child porn charges

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Agents with the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit arrested a 61-year-old Colmesneil man on two counts of possession of child pornography last week.
According to an Aug. 1 press release that was posted on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sean Nicholas Berridge was charged with two counts of third-degree felony possession of child pornography.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) referred the case to the CEU after receiving a CyberTipline report accusing Berridge of uploading child pornography to an online account,” the press release stated.
CEU investigators executed a search warrant at Berridge’s home and found images of child pornography on his cell phone, the press release stated. They also reportedly seized numerous electronic storage devices that will be examined by the attorney general’s Digital Forensics Unit.
“Berridge admitted he downloaded, viewed, and saved files of child pornography,” the press release stated.
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office uses the latest technology to track down sexual predators online, the press release stated. Since it started, the Child Exploitation Unit has made 332 arrests and has obtained nearly 600 convictions for possession of child pornography.
“Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their safety,” the press release stated. “If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography, please report it to NCMEC.”
