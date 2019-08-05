City council to consider purchase of Lufkin church building for renovated recreation center

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council will soon decide whether a church’s Family Life Center will serve as the city’s next community recreational facility.
On Tuesday, the city council will vote on finalizing the purchase of Calvary Baptist Church’s FLC building.
The property was on the market for several months before the city took notice. City officials said they saw it as an opportunity to create a proper recreational area for members of the community to enjoy.
“Lufkin desperately needs a recreation center,” said Mike Flynn, parks and recreation director for the City of Lufkin. “We looked at this as an opportunity to serve our needs, as far as getting a recreation center, while also helping to split up the property to help them to sell their property.”
Flynn said the city’s current facility is not equipped to function as a Parks and Recreation Department; the facility is limited on space and it doesn’t have a gym. Due to the limitations, the city can’t offer any new programs.
More than anything, Flynn explained the extra room would allow kids to get out and be kids.
“With this addition, we’d be able to have basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, pickleball; a lot of different sports, as well as an additional multi-purpose room, which can be used for rentals, as well as programs," Flynn said.
The city council will vote on the new gym Tuesday night during its 5 p.m. meeting. If approved, Flynn said the city would close on the building on Aug. 12, and could move in and begin renovations as early as September.
