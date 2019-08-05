Etoile schools to offer free lunch and breakfast for all students

ETOILE, Texas (KTRE) - Starting in the fall, students in the Etoile Independent School District will not have to pay for breakfasts and lunches.
The school's participation in the National School Lunch Program's Community Eligibility Provision program has made this a possibility.
The program will allow EISD students to eat both breakfast and lunch free of charge.
The Community Eligibility Provision doesn’t use the household applications for free and reduce priced meals. Participating school districts agree to serve the free meals for four school years and claim the meals based on a percentage of identified students multiplied by a United States Department of Agriculture-defined multiplier factor, according to a news release.
The program will reimburse EISD using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs.
Other East Texas school districts participating in the Community Eligibility Provision program include Longview ISD, Lufkin ISD, Marshall ISD, and Nacogdoches ISD.
