Joaquin Rams

August 4, 2019 at 10:11 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 10:11 PM

Head coach: Wade Lawson

District: 11-2A Division I

School colors: Blue, Gray

Stadium address: Skinner St. at US 84 -- Joaquin, Texas 75954

2018 Record:9-3 Area Round , 4-2 district

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to watch:

QB Connor Bragg - 1,509 rushing yards, 12 TDs

DB Lorenzo Lane - 107 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INTs

Notes: Joaquin put the region on notice last year when they held their first four opponents scoreless to start the 2018 season. The Rams love to control the ball on the ground and love to hit people on defense. While Garrison and Tenaha look to be the favorites in the district, Joaquin could play spoiler in an always fun 2A Region III.

Schedule:

8/30 vs Dewyville @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Ore City @ Ore City 7:30 pm

9/13 vs Shelbyville @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Corrigan- Camden @ Corrigan 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Garrison @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m. *

10/4 - BYE

10/11- vs Linden Kildare @ Linden Kildare 7:30 p.m. *

10/18 vs Timpson @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m. *

10/25 vs Beckville @ Beckville 7:30 p.m. *

11/1 vs Tenaha @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m.

11/8 vs Harleton @ Harleton 7:30 p.m. *