Joaquin Rams

Head coach: Wade Lawson
District: 11-2A Division I
School colors: Blue, Gray
Stadium address: Skinner St. at US 84 -- Joaquin, Texas 75954
2018 Record:9-3 Area Round , 4-2 district
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
QB Connor Bragg - 1,509 rushing yards, 12 TDs
DB Lorenzo Lane - 107 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INTs
Notes: Joaquin put the region on notice last year when they held their first four opponents scoreless to start the 2018 season. The Rams love to control the ball on the ground and love to hit people on defense. While Garrison and Tenaha look to be the favorites in the district, Joaquin could play spoiler in an always fun 2A Region III.
Schedule:
8/30 vs Dewyville @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Ore City @ Ore City 7:30 pm
9/13 vs Shelbyville @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Corrigan- Camden @ Corrigan 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Garrison @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m. *
10/4 - BYE
10/11- vs Linden Kildare @ Linden Kildare 7:30 p.m. *
10/18 vs Timpson @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m. *
10/25 vs Beckville @ Beckville 7:30 p.m. *
11/1 vs Tenaha @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs Harleton @ Harleton 7:30 p.m. *