Lessons from a county agents meeting

Technology is of course a part of what we need to keep up with these days. But finding a good educational website that isn’t trying to sell something or is from another part of the country is tough. Consider these website gems. First is aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu. This is a fantastic site that I frequently use for myself and for questions I get. There are quite a number of sources for vegetable gardeners (both backyard and commercial folks). Also, on that site, you can learn worlds about growing fruits and nuts.