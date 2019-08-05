Lufkin ISD begins football season ticket renewals

According to Lufkin ISD, sales are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lufkin ISD Department of Instruction building (previously the Stallion Building) located at 701 N. 1st Street. Season ticket holders have until Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. to renew their tickets. They also have the option to purchase available advance out-of-town tickets at the time they renew their season tickets.