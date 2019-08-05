Lufkin ISD begins football season ticket renewals

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There was a steady line of foot trafic into the Lufkin ISD Department of Instruction Building to renew season tickets.
Monday was the first day fans could do the renewal in person. Lufkin will have six home games this year and and an option for a seventh if the team can finish first or second in district play.
According to Lufkin ISD, sales are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lufkin ISD Department of Instruction building (previously the Stallion Building) located at 701 N. 1st Street. Season ticket holders have until Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. to renew their tickets. They also have the option to purchase available advance out-of-town tickets at the time they renew their season tickets.
If the season ticket holder has previously supplied the district with their email address, season ticket holders have the option to renew their tickets online early by logging on to www.lufkinisdtickets.com. If they have not provided an email address and would like to order online, call (936)630-4488.
To exchange season tickets for other seats, SWAP DAY will be Monday, August 12, 2019 beginning at 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lufkin ISD Department of Instruction located at 701 N. 1st Street. Please note that season ticket holders must renew their current season tickets in order to swap them for different seats.
