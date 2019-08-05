EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s this morning. It will be hot and humid this afternoon as temperatures rise into the lower to mid 90s and feel even warmer because of the humidity. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thundershowers to pop up across East Texas this afternoon, but most places will remain dry. The slight chance for afternoon showers will continue tomorrow, but after that, rain chances are gone and temperatures will be gradually warming up. Expect mid to upper 90s in the forecast each afternoon through the end of the week and the humidity will make things feel like the triple digits.