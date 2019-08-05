Mount Vernon’s Coach Art Briles to speak to media after practice Monday

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Football practices are underway across East Texas, including in Mount Vernon. The town of just over 2,600 residents does not usually attract statewide attention for its sports programs, having never won a state championship in boys’ varsity football.
In 2019, however, the school board made a decision many considered controversial when they chose former Baylor Head Coach Art Briles to take over the football program at Mount Vernon High School. Briles has agreed to speak to the press on August 5 at the end of that afternoon’s practice with the team. The school said that Briles will only answer questions for 15 to 20 minutes at that time, and they must only be Tiger football-related questions.
All Baylor questions will be addressed in a formal written statement to be given to media at that time, the school said. They added that this will be the only time Briles will speak to media before football season begins.
The school board unanimously approved the decision to hire Briles on May 24, 2019, and the decision made national headlines.
Baylor University fired Briles three years ago as a result of a scandal that stemmed from allegations that 31 Baylor football players committed 52 acts of sexual abuse and domestic violence. Briles was accused of covering up for the players.
According to ESPN, Briles said he did not cover up any reports of assaults by players. He also said he encouraged the women involved in the allegations to go to the police.
