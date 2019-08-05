Nacogdoches deacon gives insight on working with asylum seekers on Texas border, violence in El Paso

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A deacon from Nacogdoches, who also works as a humanitarian, recently returned from the Rio Grande Valley, where she served at a relief center for asylum seekers.
Wanda Cuniff, a deacon at Christ Episcopal Church in Nacogdoches, 10 fellow deacons, and 6 friends traveled to Matamoros for a fact-finding missing. She was the only person in the group from East Texas.
The first stop was San Antonio, which has declared itself a City of Compassion for asylum seekers. The group visited the San Antonio Interfaith Coalition, sponsored by the Travis Heights Methodist Church; it provides a place of rest for any person coming into the U.S.
“My impression off the asylum seekers was they were confused, and tired, and in some cases slightly ill, [and] weary,” said Cuniff.
The group’s second stop was the humanitarian respite center in McAllen, Texas, which was sponsored by the Catholic charities of the Rio Grande Valley.
“I could see a distinct change from how they came into the respite center, and then they saw that everyone was there to help,” Cuniff recalled."To help them attain their goals, and treat them with compassion and dignity. Their demeanor changed right away."
The third stop was Team Brownsville, where the group worked for two days in Matamoros helping asylum seekers reach approved status. These individuals were not in border detention centers.
“These were folks who were waiting to cross over and claim asylum and do the paperwork that’s required to enter the United States,” said Cuniff. “The Team Brownsville group provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day to a group of about 150 refugees.”
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Cuniff, who gave insight to the work her group did, as well as reaction to the violence in El Paso.
