Nacogdoches ISD police officer arrives to two masked individuals in his office

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches ISD police officer arrived for work Monday only to discover two masked individuals inside his office.
According to the Nacogdoches ISD Police Department, Sergeant Ramiro Mendiola arrived for duty and found the two subjects in his office at Mike Moses Middle School.
The department said due to his training and experience, both subjects were apprehended without incident.
“We are very proud to have an Officer of Sgt. Mendiola’s caliber in this department,” the department said. “We are also thankful that no one was injured.”
KTRE has reached out to authorities for more information.
