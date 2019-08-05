Rain chances dwindling means temperatures climbing

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will hang on to a 30% chance of early evening showers before anything on radar quickly dries up by sunset and we lose the heating of the day.
Rain chances will be dropping off the next couple of days, but we will keep in a 20% chance of a daily afternoon shower in the forecast through Wednesday. Outside of any isolated showers, it will be hot and muggy with highs climbing back into the middle 90′s.
High pressure looks to then strengthen and build back overhead later in the week, which would shut off our rain chances and crank up the heat with highs climbing toward the upper 90′s.
This means next weekend is shaping up to be the hottest weekend of the summer season to date, which is not surprising given that this is typically our hottest time of the year in East Texas.
We are keeping triple digits out of the forecast for now, but daytime highs will start to flirt with the century mark. Even if we do not reach triple digit territory, our feels like temperatures will be around 105, which is the threshold for a heat advisory.
