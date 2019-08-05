San Augustine Wolves hit practice field as high school football season unofficially kicks off

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - For many East Texas students, the month of August brings with it the end of summer break and the dread of returning to school. However, for many student-athletes, August also brings with it the beginning of high school football practice.
San Augustine Wolves didn’t waste any time, hitting the practice field at 7 a.m. Monday.
“It feels good man, I’ve been waiting on it. I really couldn’t sleep last night. I probably got like three hours of sleep,” said senior running back TiJay Davis. “It’s exciting. I’m back out here with my boys and I know they’re pumped up, too.”
“These guys stay up all the time, they’re always working; working hard, I mean, I love that," said teammate Jayden Hicks, senior quarterback. “I’m excited.”
The fight for a playoff berth is especially competitive in Class 2A Region III, which includes the Carlisle Indians, Garrison Bulldogs, and Tenaha Tigers. The Wolves defeated the Tigers in the regional playoff in 2018.
“I think it’s more than them, I think Centerville is another team that has a chance to win, I think Alto is going to be better this year; Joaquin made some noise in the district last year,” said head coach Marty Murr. “I think there’s 6 or 7 teams that legitimately have a shot.”
The Wolves enter the 2019-20 season after a disappointing finish to the previous season. The Wolves ended their playoff dreams in the state semi-final round for a second year in a row, most recently to the Mason Punchers.
“You know, the two [losses] we took the last two years in the fifth round, it’s on our minds,” Davis said. “We got the same team, so I don’t think nobody is going to stop us.”
When asked what the team’s goal was this year, Hicks had an answer in two words: state championship.
The first week of high school football season kicks off Aug. 30.
