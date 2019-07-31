Trinity Tigers

Head coach: Patrick Goodman
District: 11-3A Division I
School colors: Orange, Black
Stadium address: 375 TX-94, Trinity, TX 75862
2018 Record: 2-8, 1-5 district
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
QB Grisham Vaught - 600 passing yards, 5 TDs
RB Treylin Goodman - 1,100 rushing yards, 4 TDs
Notes: Trinity is in a top-heavy district with Franklin, Diboll and Crockett all expected to take the top 3 playoff spots. The Tigers will need to pick up wins against Coldspring and Elkhart if they expect to make it into the final playoff spot.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Lovelady @ Trinity- SCRIMMAGE
8/22 vs Grapeland @ Trinity - SCRIMMAGE
8/30 vs Corrigan @ Trinity 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Groveton @ Groveton 7:30 pm
9/13 vs Centerville @ Trinity 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs New Waverly @ New Waverly 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Crockett @ Trinity 7:30 p.m. *
10/4 vs Coldsrping @ Coldspring 7:30 p.m. *
10/11- vs Elkhart @ Trinity 7:30 p.m. *
10/18 vs Westwood @ Westood 7:30 p.m. *
10/25 vs Franklin @ Trinity 7:30 p.m. *
11/1 BYE
11/8 vs Diboll @ Diboll 7:30 p.m. *