Trinity Tigers

August 4, 2019 at 9:51 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 9:51 PM

Head coach: Patrick Goodman

District: 11-3A Division I

School colors: Orange, Black

Stadium address: 375 TX-94, Trinity, TX 75862

2018 Record: 2-8, 1-5 district

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to watch:

QB Grisham Vaught - 600 passing yards, 5 TDs

RB Treylin Goodman - 1,100 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Notes: Trinity is in a top-heavy district with Franklin, Diboll and Crockett all expected to take the top 3 playoff spots. The Tigers will need to pick up wins against Coldspring and Elkhart if they expect to make it into the final playoff spot.

Schedule:

8/16 vs Lovelady @ Trinity- SCRIMMAGE

8/22 vs Grapeland @ Trinity - SCRIMMAGE

8/30 vs Corrigan @ Trinity 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Groveton @ Groveton 7:30 pm

9/13 vs Centerville @ Trinity 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs New Waverly @ New Waverly 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Crockett @ Trinity 7:30 p.m. *

10/4 vs Coldsrping @ Coldspring 7:30 p.m. *

10/11- vs Elkhart @ Trinity 7:30 p.m. *

10/18 vs Westwood @ Westood 7:30 p.m. *

10/25 vs Franklin @ Trinity 7:30 p.m. *

11/1 BYE

11/8 vs Diboll @ Diboll 7:30 p.m. *