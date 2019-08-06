City of Lufkin officials bringing back Fall Ball programs

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Softball and baseball lovers will now have the opportunity to get back into the game.
The City of Lufkin has decided to bring back Fall Ball.
They will be offering tee ball, coach pitch, minors, and majors divisions and will play at Morris Frank Park.
Those in surrounding cities will also have the opportunity to participate.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Flinn said they are looking forward to the opportunity after receiving high interest in the programs.
“There has been a great demand, our phones have been constantly ringing saying hey we would like to have this back in Lufkin, and I’m going to try and give the citizens what they need,” said Flinn.
Right now, registration is open for team entries. Fall youth ball is $250 dollars and fall youth softball is $360 dollars.
You may click here for sign up information. Games kick off in the second week of September.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.