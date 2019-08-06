City of Nacogdoches forms outreach committees ahead of 2020 Census

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches understands how important it is for residents to be counted in the 2020 Census; that’s why its launched a number of committees and subcommittees to educate and motivate residents to participate in the census.
When community members are informed, they are more likely to respond to the census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Through collaborative partnerships like this, the U.S. Census Bureau and community leaders can reach the shared goal of counting everyone in 2020.
“It’s really important that we start now to educate the public on the fact that the information is confidential; it’s locked for over 70 years,” Amy Mehaffey, communications director for the City of Nacogdoches. “It’s really just a way for the government to know how many people we have in the community."
Mehaffey also serves as a Census 2020 committee member. She said the purpose of the census is more than just reaching diverse populations; the city wants to make sure that everyone is counted.
“Our community is unique because it is a common misconception that [Stephen F. Austin State University] students are not counted,” Mehaffey said. “Part of the education, and why this committee was formed so early - or what feels like is early - is so that we can start the process of education students to fill out their census form in the town where they lay their head the majority of the time.”
Mehaffey explained the reason why it’s so important for everyone to be counted isn’t just for the sake of population size; the census helps secure a city’s funding, business relocation, and helps with representation.
One major change for everyone who will be counted in the 2020 census is that the form can be filled out online. The convenience, however, will fall short of populations missed by entry online due to computer illiteracy; those will be the areas communities like Nacogdoches will be targeting.
The U.S. census will be tallied on April 1. It is mandated by Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution and takes place every 10 years. The data collected by the census determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.