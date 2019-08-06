City of Zavalla uses grant to purchase water well generators, announces future grant plans

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - By the end of 2019, the City of Zavalla should have a backup for its water system, should a catastrophic outage knock out access to running water to the city.
The city council approved receiving grants toward the purchase of two new water well generators. The city has been applying regularly for the grants for about three years, Zavalla’s mayor said. Change in costs also hampered the process.
“They’re government grants, which are hard to get,” said Carlos Guzman, mayor of Zavalla.
The city pulls its water from three main wells, one of which already has a generator installed. Guzman said the water well pumps were not purchased out of need, but rather out of want to be prepared for any future incidents that could hamper the city’s access to running water.
“If our gridline falters, then we have backup generators to keep our water system going; that’s the whole purpose behind it,” Guzman explained. “Because we do have a portable generator that we can use to run our sewer substations and do that, so that’s what the importance of it is.”
Purchase and installation will cost the city $58,000. Guzman said the city will likely receive the generators by the end of 2019.
The mayor added that the city will soon apply for a $200,000 grant which would be used to repair and maintain city roads; another $60,000 grant would be used as a severe weather notification system.
“It just takes money. In a small city, we just don’t have the tax revenue that other cities have,” Guzman said. “So, we’re trying to apply for grants, we’re trying to do better. We’re trying to fix our roads, we’re trying to fix our water systems... it just takes money.”
