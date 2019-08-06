Crockett Bulldogs look to carry last season’s momentum into 2019 postseason

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Monte Jack Driskell Stadium popped with vibrant color Tuesday, as the Crockett Bulldogs broke in the new turf field at their home stadium ahead of the new high school football season.
The Bulldogs are looking to build off of momentum from the 2018-19 season, which saw them finish third in Class 3-A Division I only to fall in the playoffs to the East Chambers Buccaneers.
“We went from 2-8 to 7-4, and we’re hoping to make a big jump this year this year with all our seniors back," said Cash Thompson, Bulldogs offensive coordinator.
Many of the players said they were excited to be part of such a drastic turnaround in records, but they were left lacking after being defeated so early in the postseason.
“We got to move; we’re not big across the board, but we’re quicker than everybody,” said quarterback Jordan Bedford. “Our defense is going to come back way better than last year, they got a lot more experience. The offense... just taking no drives for granted."
“It’s what we’re working on now: defense,” said tight end/defense end Allen Horace, Jr. “Defense wins championships. It’s what we’re focusing on, also."
Thompson said there were hard lessons learned by the team’s early exit.
“We don’t try to put it on one side of the ball or the other, we’re a team around here,” said Cash Thompson, Bulldogs offensive coordinator. “Us, being able to run the football a little bit more and keep them off the field would be helpful, because we were scoring so quick [against East Chambers] that they were just running on and off the field. It was just one of those shoot-out games that happen sometimes."
The first week of high school football season kicks off Aug. 30. Crockett Bulldogs will host Buffalo.
