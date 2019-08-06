Lufkin Whataburgers to host benefit for ACSO lieutenant injured in head-on collision

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - All three Whataburger locations in Lufkin will be hosting a benefit tonight for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who was seriously hurt in a fatal head-on collision.
A post on Sheriff Greg Sanches’ Facebook page that was also shared on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page states “Let’s support our community. Join us in making a difference Tuesday, August 6th from 5-8 p.m. at all three Lufkin locations, and we’ll donate 50% of sales to Lieutenant Stacy Seymore.”
Seymore, 51, of Wells, was seriously injured in a head-on crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 69 just north of Zavalla on July 25. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Tyler Duke, 17, of Lufkin, as the person who died in the crash.
According to a press release, DPS responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Seymore, 51, of Wells, was driving an ACSO patrol unit south on Highway 69 when a northbound 2009 Nissan passenger car driven by Duke attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck the patrol unit head-on.
An Angelina County justice of the peace pronounced Duke dead at the scene of the crash, the press release stated.
The press release identified the three passengers in the Nissan as Charity Lawson, 20. Of Orange, Faith Lawson, 16, of Orange, and a 1-year-old girl.
Seymore was airlifted to St. Elizabeth in Beaumont a day after the crash.
A medical helicopter airlifted Charity Lawson to a Conroe hospital for treatment of her injuries. Faith Lawson was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, and she was later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. The 1-year-old girl, who had been properly secured in a child safety seat, was transported to CHI St. Luke’s in Lufkin for treatment of minor injuries.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.