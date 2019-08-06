Medical supplies illegally dumped in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) -Outdated medical supplies were illegally dumped in Crockett area business dumpsters.
The Crockett Police Department reported on social media Monday that Crockett Medical Center sold outdated, or soon to be outdated medical supplies to a wholesale company out of Dallas, Texas.
The supplies were sold with the understanding that the company would be providing the supplies to veterinarian facilities and to missions for use in other countries.
The person who picked up the items, illegally unloaded them in dumpsters belonging to Crockett area businesses. This person has not been identified but could face criminal charges, according to police.
Crockett Medical Center staff is currently collecting the items. The supplies are unused, packaged, and contain no needles or sharp edges, and are not a danger to the community, according to Crockett Police.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.