EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Warm and muggy this morning with fair skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. There is another slight chance for a few isolated pop up showers and thundershowers this afternoon. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid again with temperatures in the mid 90s and feeling like the triple digits. The slight chance for afternoon showers will continue tomorrow but begins to dwindle away by the end of the week. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs in the upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect triple-digit heat index, or “feels like” temperatures for the rest of this week and right into early next week. The typical East Texas summer weather has finally settled in.