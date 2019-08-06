Pasta Salad with pickled veggies by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Summer salads start transitioning into fall flavors with the bold tastes in this easy-to-make pasta salad.
Ingredients:
Two 8 ounce packages of pre-cooked pasta (or cook a 12 ounces of dry pasta, such as rotini or shell pasta, and drain)
4 chopped Roma tomatoes
1 chopped green tomato, soaked for 15 minutes in your favorite vinegar (Red Wine or Balsamic, for example)
pepperoni or salami, four ounces, chopped
1/2 cup Kalamata olives
about 1/2 cup red onion, chopped finely, soaked for 15 minutes in your favorite vinegar (Red Wine or Balsamic, for example)
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon each red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning
1/2 to 3/4 cup creamy dressing of choice, such as creamy Italian or Ranch.
Place the cooked pasta into a large bowl. Add to it the tomatoes, garlic, drained onion and green tomato, chopped salami, and olives. Sprinkle red pepper flakes (If you like heat) and Italian seasoning over salad. Stir in.
Drizzle the salad dressing over the salad, and stir in gently until salad is coated.
Chill if not serving immediately. Enjoy!
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.