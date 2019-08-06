Trinity County sheriff seeking help identifying suspect in theft case

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a theft case.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, pictures taken on August 3 in the Woodlake area show an individual stealing a battery from an excavator, as well as a screen and transmitter off of a boring machine which was parked off of U.S. Highway 287.
The sheriff’s office said another theft was reported Tuesday of a battery stolen off of a Precinct 4 Commissioner Office backhoe in the same area.
If you know the identity of this person please contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 or Trinity County Crimestoppers at 936-639-8477 (TIPS)
