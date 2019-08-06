Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see partly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. Humid air will make those temperatures feel like they are in the low triple digits so stay hydrated! We do have a slight chance of seeing a few light afternoon showers but they will be very scattered in nature. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with warm temperatures and afternoon showers. Dry skies return for Thursday and Friday and temperatures really start to heat up, warming into the upper 90s and possibly hitting 100 degrees. The weekend will be sunny, dry, and hot with temperatures staying in the upper 90s. To start off next work week we will keep similar conditions with hot temperatures and clear sunny skies.