Central Heights upsets No.1 Beckville in 5 sets

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The High School Volleyball season got underway with a phenomenal match of two of the top teams representing 3A and 2A in East Texas.
Coming off of a berth in the 2018 regional tournament Central Heights hosted state ranked No.1, and defending 2A state champion, Beckville Monday night.
Using the home court advantage, Central Heights took a 1-0 lead after winning the first set 25-20. After a short break Beckville fired right back and took a 2-1 lead winning sets 2 and 3 25-21, 25-22.
“It was momentum to get the first set win,” Central Heights head coach Logan Smaok said. “We had that in front of your home crowd and we used it. Getting the first one was nice. We got sloppy and slow in set 2 and 3. I think the girls realized Beckville was not going to go down easy and just give us a win.”
Not shaken, Central Heights played to their strength and won set 4 26-24 to force a deciding set 5. The Lady Devils continued to use the momentum and won 15-2 to start the season 1-0 while Beckville is now 0-1.
“It is a good one to start the season with,” Smoak said. “That is for sure. It fires us up and gets us more excited for the season. Knowing the caliber with the legacy and tradition that Beckville has it sets the tempo for the season. It is nice to get off to a start in the win column. We hope to just play with confidence moving forward. We have a lot of returning players. We had a lot to build to get to regionals last year. We want to use that foundation to get us back and further."
Central Heights will get a nice day off before hosting their annual tournament with pool play on Thursday and then bracket play on Saturday. They could run into Beckville in Saturday action.
“They are actually in all the tournaments we are in so we could play them about three or four more times,” Smoak said. “They are a quality program no matter what. They are always going to bring it and we could get tested again by them in these tournaments.”
In the Central Height Tournament starting Thursday, Central Heights will be in Pool B with Timpson, North Hopkins, Palestine Westwood and Central Heights JV. In Pool A there is Beckville, Lufkin, Centerville, Tatum, Waskom and Beckville JV. Games start at 8 a.m.
