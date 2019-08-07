‘Couch-surfing’ is new vacation trend in East Texas and beyond

With those concerned about safety, the vetting process goes both ways. Someone looking for a place to stay can contact a host, but the host has to also feel comfortable enough with the person crashing on their couch to give out their address. “The kind of people who join Couchsurfing are those who want to create community with just about anyone they come in contact with.” Tucker says. “Not for life, like a family but maybe just creating a space that's comfortable for a stranger, or for someone who needs a place to stay for the night."