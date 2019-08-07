East Texas Ag News: Positive news for Texas corn and sorghum growers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good news for Texas corn and sorghum growers.
An A&M Agrilife Extension grain economist out of college station is telling us that growers are reporting better than average growing conditions amid higher prices.
There’s ongoing speculation around the country that corn acres have taken a hit after all of the rain related delays.
And while there has been crop loss in the Midwest -- producers along the gulf coast and here in Texas have a good handle on their crop.
So right now, agents say things look positive for Texas grain producers.
