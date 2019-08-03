FOOTBALL IS BACK: Red Raiders host first fall camp practice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders hit the practice field for their first fall camp practice of the year.
On local media day, head coach Matt Wells made it clear that the first fall camp practice wasn't the start of anything. Rather, it was the final part of their offseason preparations.
So, the question is - how was the first practice of fall camp in the eyes of the head coach?
"It was good," Wells said. "It was fast-paced and a lot better than the first practice of the spring. We looked like we could get lined up on defense a whole lot better. We had a lot better of an idea on offense of moving around, getting set and getting aligned. It wasn't fast enough to what we need to be on offense, we can push the pace a lot better. But, it was clean for the first day and everybody is excited to be out there and young guys are still figuring it out, so."
Friday’s practice marked the first of 22 scheduled workouts as they prepare for the season opener on August 31.
