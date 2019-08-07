Former SFA football player convicted again for murder of pregnant wife

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A former high school coach who once played football for Stephen F. Austin State University has been convicted of murder a second time in the 1999 death of his pregnant wife.
According to the Associated Press, a jury convicted David Mark Temple of murder during his retrial. David Temple used a shotgun to kill his wife. At the time of her death in January of 1999, Belinda Temple, a high school teacher, was seven months pregnant with the couple’s unborn baby girl, Erin.
The AP story said another jury found David Temple guilty of the same charge in 2007. However, in 2016, the Court of Criminal Appeals overturned that conviction in 2016 because prosecutors withheld evidence.
A previous KTRE story stated that Harris County prosecutors accused David Temple of staging a burglary at the couple’s Houston home and killing his wife because he was having an affair. David Temple later married the woman he had been seeing.
Defense attorneys argued that Belinda Temple was killed by one of her students, a 16-year-old, the AP story stated.
The punishment phase is next in the retrial. David Temple faces up to life in prison for the charge.
David Temple’s lawyers appealed the verdict from his 2007 trial and the appeals court agreed with a state district judge who reviewed the case and cited repeated misconduct by the Harris County trial prosecutor. The appeals court said the prosecutor improperly withheld evidence from Temple’s attorneys and failed to timely disclose other evidence.
David Temple was released from prison after the Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his conviction.
At the time of David Temple’s initial arrest in 2004, investigators said the same gun powder found on his wife was also found on him. He was arrested and charged with murder.
The couple had ties to SFA. Dr. Ray Whorshom, a professor, said in a previous KTRE story that he remembered David and Belinda as a loving couple who worked hard for him as graduate assistants at the SFA kinesiology department.
David and Belinda Temple met as kinesiology majors. David Temple proposed to his future wife on the university's football field. They were married by his father in 1992, according to a previous story.
Belinda Temple grew up in Nacogdoches.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
