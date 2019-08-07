Garrett not satisfied with Cowboys as first preseason game approaches

OXNARD, CA (KTRE) - The Cowboys are just over a week into the 2019 training camp and the coaching staff sees a lot of room for improvement.
“We’re way far off as a team. We’re not even close,” Garrett said. “I thought there were some flashes on both sides of the ball and the kicking game, flashing in each of the three units, but we’re not even close. Back to work. This is an important three-day stretch for us now.”
The Cowboys will face San Francisco on Saturday. It is preseason game number one which means you will not see much of the starters. It is almost a guarantee you will not see running back Ezekiel Elliot who is sitting out as he waits for a new deal.
Without Elliot though the Cowboys do have plenty of veterans and rookies that have shown progress. Having Elliot back though wouldn’t hurt.
“We just know we’re not close,” Garrett said. “The consistency you need with players, with units, throughout practice, young guys, how we communicate, we’re just a long way off. I don’t think it’s unique. Six real practices into training camp, that’s where teams are. But the blue-white scrimmage is always a good barometer to see where guys are, how guys handle it. It’s not a game. We understand that. It’s very situational, but you do get a glimpse to check in 10 days into it to see where we are. It’s incumbent on us to clean it up as coaches and get back here the next three days and really take the next step as a football team.”
