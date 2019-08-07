Good dog! Lufkin police officers credit dog with helping them catch robbery suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Cooper is a very good dog!
A post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page is crediting a 3-year-old Yorkie/Schnauzer mix named Cooper with helping in the arrest of a robbery suspect.
According to the post, dispatchers received from a distraught woman who had just been shoved to the ground by two men behind HEB at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. They allegedly stole $50 from her before they fled on foot.
When LPD officers started searching the area for the suspects, they noticed a dog, who was later identified as Cooper, lingering near a wooded area. He was wagging his tail excitedly and trying to go into the thick brush, the post stated.
“We could tell from the dog’s behavior that someone was in there,” one officer said. “Without that dog’s help, we never would have found the suspect.”
After the man was taken into custody, the woman identified him as her attacker. Her money was not recovered, and the other suspect remains at large, the post stated.
The suspect was identified as Christopher Huitt, 36, of Lufkin.
‘Before being taken to jail, Huitt told officers where Cooper lives,” the Facebook post stated. “Cooper is Huitt’s neighbor’s dog and apparently followed Huitt when he left their neighborhood on foot earlier this morning. Cooper was returned to his owner, who got quite a kick out of his escapades.”
According to the Facebook post, this is the second time in a week that Huitt as been charged with robbery. On Friday, he stole a purse from a woman near First Baptist Church and fled on foot. LPD officers found Huitt and took him into custody after that incident.
The woman’s money was found and returned to her, the Facebook post stated.
“During his Friday arrest, Huitt was also found in possession of a laptop and digital camera reported stolen earlier that morning from Denman Moving Company,” the post stated.
Huitt was charged with second-degree felony robbery, and his bond amount was set at $150,000.
